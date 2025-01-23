Oscar, delusione “Vermiglio”: l’Italia tifa per Isabella RosselliniIl film di Delpero non supera lo scoglio della cinquina in vista della notte delle stelle del 2 marzo, l’annuncio oggi a Beverly Hills
“Vermiglio” di Maura Delpero resta fuori dal Dolby Theater. Candidata ufficiale dell'Italia agli Oscar, la favola montanara della Delpero era entrata nella shortlist dei 15 migliori film internazionali ma non ha superato lo scoglio della cinquina in vista della notte delle stelle del 2 marzo.
Isabella Rossellini è invece candidata agli Oscar – la prima volta per lei – come migliore attrice non protagonista per il ruolo di Suor Agnes in Conclave di Edward Berger.
L'annuncio oggi a Beverly Hills.
Di seguito tutte le nomination.
Miglior film:
Anora
The Brutalist
A complete unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Miglior regia:
Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown - James Mangold
Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Miglior attrice protagonista:
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofìa Gascòn - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here
Miglior attore protagonista:
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclase
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Miglior attore non protagonista:
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A real pain
Edward Norton - A complete unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The apprentice
Miglior attrice non protagonista:
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Miglior sceneggiatura originale:
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Migliora sceneggiatura non originale:
A complete unknown - James Mangold e Jay Cocks
Conclave - Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard (con Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius e Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys - Ramell Ross e Joslyn Barnes
Sing sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar (storia di Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfleld)
Miglior film straniero:
I’m still here (Brasile)
The girl with the needle (Danimarca)
Emilia Pérez (Francia)
The seed of the sacred fig (Germania)
Flow (Lettonia)
Miglior film animato:
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
The Wild Robot
Miglior colonna sonora originale:
The Brutalist: Daniel Blumberg
Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez - Clément Ducol e Camille
Wicked - John Powell e Stephen Schwartz
The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Migliore fotografia:
The Brutalist - Lol Crawley
Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser
Emilia Pérez - Paul Guilhaume
Maria - Ed Lachman
Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke
Migliori costumi:
A complete unknown - Arienne Phillips
Conclave - Lisy Christl
Gladiator II - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Nosferatu - Linda Muir
Wicked - Paul Tazewell
Miglior makeup:
A different man - Mike Marino, David Presto e Crystal Jurado
Emilia Pérez - Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier e Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
Nosferatu - David White, Traci Loader e Suzanne Stokes-Munton
The Substance - Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon e Marilyne Scarselli
Wicked - Frances Hannon, Laura Blount e Sarah Nuth
Miglior cortometraggio live-action:
A lien - Sam Cutler-Kreutz e David Cutler-Kreutz
Anuja - Adam J. Graves e Suchitra Mattai
I'm not a robot - Victoria Warmerdam e Trent
The last ranger - Cindy Lee e Darwin Shaw
The man who could not remain silent - Neboksa Slijpcevic e Danijel Pek
Miglior corto animato:
Beautiful men - Nicolas Keppens e Brecht Van Elslande
In the shadow of the cypress - Shirin Sohani e Hossein Molayemi
Magic Candies - Daisuke Nishio e Takashi Washio
Wander to wonder - Nina Gantz e Stienette Bosklopper
Yuck! - Loic Espuche e Juliette Marquet
Migliori effetti speciali:
Alien: Romulus - Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin e Shane Mahan
Better Man - Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft e Peter Stubbs
Dune: Part Two - Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe e Gerd Nefzer
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story e Rodney Burke
Wicked - Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk e Paul Corbould