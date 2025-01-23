“Vermiglio” di Maura Delpero resta fuori dal Dolby Theater. Candidata ufficiale dell'Italia agli Oscar, la favola montanara della Delpero era entrata nella shortlist dei 15 migliori film internazionali ma non ha superato lo scoglio della cinquina in vista della notte delle stelle del 2 marzo.

Isabella Rossellini è invece candidata agli Oscar – la prima volta per lei – come migliore attrice non protagonista per il ruolo di Suor Agnes in Conclave di Edward Berger.

L'annuncio oggi a Beverly Hills.

Di seguito tutte le nomination.

Miglior film:

Anora

The Brutalist

A complete unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Miglior regia:

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown - James Mangold

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Miglior attrice protagonista:

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofìa Gascòn - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Miglior attore protagonista:

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclase

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Miglior attore non protagonista:

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A real pain

Edward Norton - A complete unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The apprentice

Miglior attrice non protagonista:

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Miglior sceneggiatura originale:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Migliora sceneggiatura non originale:

A complete unknown - James Mangold e Jay Cocks

Conclave - Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard (con Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius e Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys - Ramell Ross e Joslyn Barnes

Sing sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar (storia di Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfleld)

Miglior film straniero:

I’m still here (Brasile)

The girl with the needle (Danimarca)

Emilia Pérez (Francia)

The seed of the sacred fig (Germania)

Flow (Lettonia)

Miglior film animato:

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot

Miglior colonna sonora originale:

The Brutalist: Daniel Blumberg

Conclave - Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez - Clément Ducol e Camille

Wicked - John Powell e Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Migliore fotografia:

The Brutalist - Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez - Paul Guilhaume

Maria - Ed Lachman

Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke

Migliori costumi:

A complete unknown - Arienne Phillips

Conclave - Lisy Christl

Gladiator II - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu - Linda Muir

Wicked - Paul Tazewell

Miglior makeup:

A different man - Mike Marino, David Presto e Crystal Jurado

Emilia Pérez - Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier e Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

Nosferatu - David White, Traci Loader e Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance - Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon e Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked - Frances Hannon, Laura Blount e Sarah Nuth

Miglior cortometraggio live-action:

A lien - Sam Cutler-Kreutz e David Cutler-Kreutz

Anuja - Adam J. Graves e Suchitra Mattai

I'm not a robot - Victoria Warmerdam e Trent

The last ranger - Cindy Lee e Darwin Shaw

The man who could not remain silent - Neboksa Slijpcevic e Danijel Pek

Miglior corto animato:

Beautiful men - Nicolas Keppens e Brecht Van Elslande

In the shadow of the cypress - Shirin Sohani e Hossein Molayemi

Magic Candies - Daisuke Nishio e Takashi Washio

Wander to wonder - Nina Gantz e Stienette Bosklopper

Yuck! - Loic Espuche e Juliette Marquet

Migliori effetti speciali:

Alien: Romulus - Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin e Shane Mahan

Better Man - Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft e Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two - Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe e Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story e Rodney Burke

Wicked - Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk e Paul Corbould

