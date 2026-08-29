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Al Brianteo.
30 agosto 2026 alle 00:22

Monza, secondo ko Passa l’Udinese 

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MONZA 2

UDINESE 3

Monza ( 3-4-2-1) : Thiam; Koua-

dio, Lucchesi (16’ st Delli Carri), Carboni; Birindelli (39’ st Forson), Foe Ondoa (9’ st Folorunsho), Mout (9’ st Akinsanmiro), Mangas; Colpani (39’ st Mota), Cutrone; Varela. All. Juric.

Udinese (3-4-2-1) : Okoye; Abankwah, Solet, Ebosse (23’ st Bertola); Vojvoda (40’ st Arizala), Piotrowski (15’ st Miller), Kar-

lstrom, Kamara; Ekkelenkamp, Unai Gomez (16’ st Zarraga); Davis (23’ st Gueye). All. Runjaic.

Arbitro : Allegretta di Molfetta.

Reti : nel pt 32’ Piotrowski, 37’ Colpani, 45’ Kamara, 48’ Ekkelenkamp; nel st 18’ Varela.

Note : ammonito Lucchesi. Recupero 3’ pt-4’ st.

Monza . Dopo il ko con l’Inter, il Monza di Juric cede anche in casa (3-2) all’Udinese.

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