Monza, secondo ko Passa l’Udinese 

MONZA 2
UDINESE 3
Monza ( 3-4-2-1) : Thiam; Koua-
dio, Lucchesi (16’ st Delli Carri), Carboni; Birindelli (39’ st Forson), Foe Ondoa (9’ st Folorunsho), Mout (9’ st Akinsanmiro), Mangas; Colpani (39’ st Mota), Cutrone; Varela. All. Juric.
Udinese (3-4-2-1) : Okoye; Abankwah, Solet, Ebosse (23’ st Bertola); Vojvoda (40’ st Arizala), Piotrowski (15’ st Miller), Kar-
lstrom, Kamara; Ekkelenkamp, Unai Gomez (16’ st Zarraga); Davis (23’ st Gueye). All. Runjaic.
Arbitro : Allegretta di Molfetta.
Reti : nel pt 32’ Piotrowski, 37’ Colpani, 45’ Kamara, 48’ Ekkelenkamp; nel st 18’ Varela.
Note : ammonito Lucchesi. Recupero 3’ pt-4’ st.
Monza . Dopo il ko con l’Inter, il Monza di Juric cede anche in casa (3-2) all’Udinese.
RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA