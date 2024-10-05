Magia di Zemura, l’Udinese fa festa 

Udinese 1
Lecce 0
Udinese (3-5-2) : Okoye; Kabasele, Bijol, Tourè; Ehizibue (21’ st Kamara), Ekkelenkamp (34’ st Atta), Karlstrom, Zarraga, Zemura (49’ st Abankwah); Brenner (1’ st Davis), Lucca (34' st Bravo). Allenatore Runjaic.
Lecce (4-3-3) : Falcone; Guilbert (34’ st Morente), Gaspar, Baschirotto, Gallo; Ramadani, Coulibaly, Pierret (18’ st Rafia); Dorgu (34’ st Oudin), 3 Rebic (18’ st Pierotti), 9 Krstovic. Allenatore Gotti.
Arbitro : Mariani di Aprilia.
Rete : nel secondo tempo 30’ Zemura.
Note : ammoniti Kamara, Baschirotto, Rebic, Ehizibue per gioco falloso.