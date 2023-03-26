L’Olbia si arrende nel finale 

Olbia (3-4-3) : Sposito; Brignani, Bellodi, Emerson (32’ st Babbi); Arboleda, La Rosa (27’ Contini, 24’ st Boganini), Zanchetta (32’ st Incerti), Sperotto; Biancu, Corti, Ragatzu. In panchina Van der Want, Gabrieli, Secci, Occhioni, Sanna, Barbieri. Allenatore Occhiuzzi.

Cesena 1

Olbia 0

Cesena (3-4-1-2) : Tozzo; Ciofi, Prestia, Silvestri; Albertini (16’ st Calderoni), De Rose, Brambilla (24’ st Bumbu), Adamo; Saber (9’ st Chiarello); Udoh (9’ st Ferrante), Corazza. In panchina Galassi, Lewis, Celiento, Bianchi, David, Pieraccini, Francesconi. Allenatore Toscano.

Olbia (3-4-3) : Sposito; Brignani, Bellodi, Emerson (32’ st Babbi); Arboleda, La Rosa (27’ Contini, 24’ st Boganini), Zanchetta (32’ st Incerti), Sperotto; Biancu, Corti, Ragatzu. In panchina Van der Want, Gabrieli, Secci, Occhioni, Sanna, Barbieri. Allenatore Occhiuzzi.

Arbitro : Giaccaglia di Jesi.

Reti : nella ripresa, 29’ Chiarello.

Note : ammoniti Corazza, Silvestri (C), Bellodi, Brignani, Incerti, Arboleda (O). Recupero 2’ pt-5’ st. Spettatori circa 8.261.

Cesena. A Cesena l’Olbia resiste finché può. Ma alla fine capitola, trafitta da Chiarello. Come all’andata, la squadra di Roberto Occhiuzzi cede di misura al blasonato avversario in una sconfitta che a 4 giornate dalla fine del campionato di Serie C frena la sua corsa salvezza. Tuttavia, con 35 punti i bianchi restano fuori dalla zona retrocessione, a +2 sui playout. Al “Manuzzi” l’Olbia gioca una gara accorta ma povera di occasioni, subendo l’iniziativa della terza della classe.

La gara

Il Cesena ci prova con Brambilla, fuori misura, e Adamo, idem. L’infortunio di La Rosa costringe Occhiuzzi alla prima sostituzione: dentro Contini, e Biancu arretra in mediana. Da una punizione del sassarese nasce al 28’ il primo tiro in porta dell’Olbia: lo firma Corti, senza fortuna. Replicano i romagnoli con Corazza, che al 39’ incorna alto, quindi, 5’ dopo, Brambilla chiama in causa Sposito sul suo rasoterra. L’occasione più ghiotta si materializza al 12’ della ripresa quando, sulla replica di Sposito alla conclusione di Chiarello, Albertini si divora il vantaggio. Lo scampato pericolo risveglia i galluresi, che però non pungono né con Ragatzu su punizione né con Contini, alto sopra la traversa. Al 22’ Occhiuzzi perde per infortunio pure Contini, e il Cesena continua a bussare alla porta di Sposito: il portiere dell’Olbia si supera su Corazza al 23’. Poi i locali colpiscono il palo per andare infine a segno al 29’ col neo entrato Chiarello, sul pallone di Calderoni che Bellodi lascia scorrere facilitando il compito all’attaccante a tu per tu con Sposito.

