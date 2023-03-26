L’Olbia si arrende nel finale 

Cesena 1
Olbia 0
Cesena (3-4-1-2) : Tozzo; Ciofi, Prestia, Silvestri; Albertini (16’ st Calderoni), De Rose, Brambilla (24’ st Bumbu), Adamo; Saber (9’ st Chiarello); Udoh (9’ st Ferrante), Corazza. In panchina Galassi, Lewis, Celiento, Bianchi, David, Pieraccini, Francesconi. Allenatore Toscano.
Olbia (3-4-3) : Sposito; Brignani, Bellodi, Emerson (32’ st Babbi); Arboleda, La Rosa (27’ Contini, 24’ st Boganini), Zanchetta (32’ st Incerti), Sperotto; Biancu, Corti, Ragatzu. In panchina Van der Want, Gabrieli, Secci, Occhioni, Sanna, Barbieri. Allenatore Occhiuzzi.
Arbitro : Giaccaglia di Jesi.