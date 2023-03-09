La Roma regala all’Olimpico un’altra serata magica 

Real Sociedad (4-4-2) : Remiro; Gorosabel (38' st Sola), Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Zubimendi, Illarramendi (30' st Mendez), Merino, Silva (38' st Turrientes); Sorloth (22' st Oyarzabal), Kubo ( 30' st Cho). In panchina Zubiaurre, Barrenetxea, Fernandez, Munoz, Guevara, Navarro, Pacheco. All. Alguacil

Roma (3-4-2-1) : Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente (1' st Kumbulla); Karsdorp, Cristante, Matic, El Shaarawy (15' st Spinazzola); Dybala (43' st Bove), Pellegrini (15' st Wij- naldum); Abraham (15' st Be- lotti). In panchina Svilar, Boer, Celik, Zalewski, Camara, Tahi- rovic, Volpato. All. Mourinho.

ROMA 2

REAL SOCIEDAD 0

Arbitro : Scharer (Svi)

Reti : nel pt 13' El Shaarawy; nel st 42' Kumbulla.

Roma. Un’altra serata magica. I 62 mila spettatori dell’Olimpico applaudono la Roma versione europea e - dopo la Conference League del 2022 - continuano a sognare un’altra magia tardata José Mourinho. Contro la temibilissima Real Sociedad (quarta nella Liga spagnola), i giallorossi vincono 2-0 nell’andata degli ottavi di Europa League i e si garantiscono buone chance di superare il turno. Andare a San Sebastian con questo bottino non è poco.

La partita

Dopo 13' di studio, la Roma, questa volta schierata con Abraham di punta, va in gol, al culmine di un'azione di rimessa sviluppata sulla destra da Dybala: l'argentino serve in verticale Abraham, il cui cross taglia l'area da destra verso sinistra e pesca El Shaarawy, che insacca alle spalle di Remiro dopo una rincorsa di un'ottantina di metri. Il portiere dei baschi pasticcia spesso ma il raddoppio non arriva. Nella ripresa la Real Sociedad torna in campo più decisa, ma la partita resta bloccata: la Roma cerca l'imbucata giusta, gli avversari non si scoprono e anzi spostano il baricentro più avanti nel tentativo di trovare il pareggio. Al 10' un sinistro di Rico finisce vicinissimo al palo alla destra di Rui Patricio. Mourinho toglie Abraham per Belotti che al 22' da posizione complicata, scheggia la traversa. La pressione della Real Sociedad cresce, ma la Roma tiene e al 42' la Roma sfrutta il meglio del proprio repertorio: i calci piazzati. Angolo di Dybala, Kumbulla di testa chiude i conti.

