La Roma regala all’Olimpico un’altra serata magica 

ROMA 2
REAL SOCIEDAD 0
Roma (3-4-2-1) : Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente (1' st Kumbulla); Karsdorp, Cristante, Matic, El Shaarawy (15' st Spinazzola); Dybala (43' st Bove), Pellegrini (15' st Wij- naldum); Abraham (15' st Be- lotti). In panchina Svilar, Boer, Celik, Zalewski, Camara, Tahi- rovic, Volpato. All. Mourinho.
Real Sociedad (4-4-2) : Remiro; Gorosabel (38' st Sola), Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Zubimendi, Illarramendi (30' st Mendez), Merino, Silva (38' st Turrientes); Sorloth (22' st Oyarzabal), Kubo ( 30' st Cho). In panchina Zubiaurre, Barrenetxea, Fernandez, Munoz, Guevara, Navarro, Pacheco. All. Alguacil
Arbitro : Scharer (Svi)