Juve, missione compiuta  

Friburgo 0

Juventus 2

Friburgo (3-4-3) : Flekken; Kubler, Ginter, Gulde; Sildillia, Eggestein (1' st Schmidt), Hofler, Gunter (29' st Weisshaupt); Doan (17' st Sallai), Gregoritsch (29' st Petersen), Holer (17' st Grifo). In panchina Uphoff, Atubolu, Schmid, Keitel, Jeong, Rohl. All. Streich.

Juventus (3-5-2) : Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado (39' st De Sciglio), Fagioli, Locatelli (39' st Barrenechea), Rabiot, Kostic (25' st Iling-Junior); Kean (46' st Soulé), Vlahovic (25' st Chiesa). In panchina Pinsoglio, Miretti, Di Maria, Rugani, Paredes, Compagnon. All. Allegri.

Arbitro : Gozubuyuk (Olanda).

Reti : nel pt 45' rig. Vlahovic; nel st 50' Chiesa.

Note : angoli 6-1 per il Friburgo. Recupero: 3' e 5' Espulso al 43' pt Gulde, ammoniti Gulde, Vlahovic, Iling-Junior, Sallai.

Friburgo. La Juventus vola ai quarti di Europa League grazie ai gol di Dusan Vlahovic e Federico Chiesa. I bianconeri eliminano il Friburgo e avanzano senza utilizzare Di Maria (in panchina per 90 minuti, non stava bene). Il rientro dalla Germania è più dolce, grazie al ritorno al gol di Vlahovic: un gol che mette fine all’astinenza del serbo che durava da sei partite. Un gol per tempo: il calcio di rigore realizzato alla fine del primo tempo da DV9, dopo che l’arbitro olandese aveva annullato il gol dello stesso attaccante per la sua posizione di fuorigioco. Nella ripresa, pur in sofferenza, la Juve torna in gol con Chiesa, entrato al 70’, che realizza nei minuti di recupero. Ora sognare la finale di Budapest del 31 maggio è permesso. Oggi alle 13 la Juve conoscerà la sua avversaria nei quarti.

Allegri e Chiesa

«Ottimo risultato, ma non esaltiamoci: non possiamo giocare un secondo tempo come questo»: il tecnico della Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, festeggia solo a metà dopo il 2-0 a Friburgo. «Dobbiamo migliorare nella gestione del pallone, in 11 contro 10 ci siamo abbassati troppo e abbiamo calato l'attenzione - continua l'allenatore in conferenza stampa - ritrovandoci a difendere in area di rigore: in questo bisogna ancora migliorare molto». Chiesa e Vlahovic sono tornati al gol, ma Di Maria non è neanche entrato: «Sono contento che Dusan si sia sbloccato e anche la rete di Federico è molto importante - dice sui due ex viola - mentre ho preferito non rischiare l'argentino: ci sono tre giorni prima della sfida contro l'Inter, per domenica sarà sicuramente disponibile». Nel post-partita festeggia anche lo stesso Chiesa: «L'esultanza è stata una sorta di scusa per i tifosi e per l'ambiente, voglio dare una mano a squadra e società per ciò che mi hanno dato loro in passato e ho ancora un po' di fastidio, ma sto lavorando più duramente per migliorare».

