Europa League.
17 marzo 2023 alle 00:45

Juve, missione compiuta  

Vince a Friburgo e vola ai quarti. Ritorno al gol di Vlahovic  

Friburgo 0

Juventus 2

Friburgo (3-4-3) : Flekken; Kubler, Ginter, Gulde; Sildillia, Eggestein (1' st Schmidt), Hofler, Gunter (29' st Weisshaupt); Doan (17' st Sallai), Gregoritsch (29' st Petersen), Holer (17' st Grifo). In panchina Uphoff, Atubolu, Schmid, Keitel, Jeong, Rohl. All. Streich.

Juventus (3-5-2) : Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado (39' st De Sciglio), Fagioli, Locatelli (39' st Barrenechea), Rabiot, Kostic (25' st Iling-Junior); Kean (46' st Soulé), Vlahovic (25' st Chiesa). In panchina Pinsoglio, Miretti, Di Maria, Rugani, Paredes, Compagnon. All. Allegri.

Arbitro : Gozubuyuk (Olanda).

