Juve, la serata dei rimpianti  

Juventus (4-3-3) : Szczesny; De Sciglio (28' st Cuadrado), Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Fagioli (18' st Kostic), Paredes (18' st Locatelli), Rabiot; Chiesa, Vlahovic (41' st Kean), Di Maria (28' st Soulé). In panchina Pinsoglio, Crespi, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Iling-Junior. Allenatore Allegri.

Nantes (5-3-2) : Lafont; Centonze, Castelletto (43' st Guessand), Girotto, Pallois (38' st Corchia), Coco (31' st Traore); Chirivella (31' st Mollet), Moutoussamy, Sissoko; Blas, Mohamed (31' st Simon). In panchina Descamps, Petric, Doucet, Corchia, Diaz. Allenatore Kombouaré.

Arbitro : Pinheiro (Portogallo).

Reti : nel pt 13' Vlahovic; nel st 15' Blas.

Torino. L'Europa è ancora amara per la Juve: contro il Nantes finisce 1-1, è tutto aperto per il ritorno in Francia tra una settimana. Il gol di Vlahovic viene vanificato dal pari di Blas nella ripresa, poi al 95' l'episodio da Var che non sorride ai bianconeri, con l'arbitro che fischia un fallo in favore di Centonze e non il suo mani in area.

La sfida

Allegri va avanti sulla strada del tridente pesante, ma c'è più di una novità: gli esclusi dall'undici di partenza sono Locatelli e Kostic, con Paredes regista insieme a Fagioli e Rabiot. Il Nantes si presenta con una folta linea arretrata di cinque giocatori, l'ex Fiorentina Lafont è costretto all'intervento con i pugni su Di Maria già dopo due minuti. La spinta dello Stadium (sold-out) si fa sentire da subito con oltre 40mila spettatori. I bianconeri salgono di ritmo, il tridente si mette sugli scudi: lancio di Di Maria alle spalle di Centonze, assist di testa di Chiesa e tap-in di Vlahovic, così è 1-0 dopo 13'. La Juve tiene bene il campo e non rischia quasi nulla, il primo tentativo del Nantes arriva alla mezz'ora con un tiro fuori misura di Blas. È Lafont, invece, che deve salvare i suoi: prima è reattivo su un intervento scomposto di Girotto, poi respinge ancora sul Fideo, infine devia la punizione di Paredes. Ad inizio ripresa, Pinheiro va in confusione: l'arbitro ammonisce per proteste Mohamed ma c'era un netto fallo di Bremer, nell'azione successiva non estrae il secondo giallo per Castelletto. La sfida sembra nelle mani dei bianconeri, ma una ripartenza dei francesi è letale e, complice anche uno scivolone di Bremer, Blas firma il pareggio. La reazione della Juve è immediata, un tiro di Chiesa prende una traiettoria impazzita: deviazione di Pallois, poi traversa, linea e palo interno, senza che il pallone entri completamente. Il terzo legno della Juve è firmato Di Maria, che direttamente da corner colpisce il montante superiore. La squadra di Allegri prova a chiudere i francesi ma si scopre, in un paio di situazioni manca solo l'ultimo passaggio ai ragazzi di Kombouaré per andare in porta e il risultato rimane bloccato. E nemmeno il Var sorride alla Juve allo scadere: l'arbitro va al monitor per rivedere un fallo di mano di Centonze in area, ma fischia un fallo di Bremer in suo favore. Si chiude sull'1-1, festeggiano i duemila francesi arrivati da Nantes.

