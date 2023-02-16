SFOGLIA IL QUOTIDIANO
Europa League.
17 febbraio 2023 alle 00:32

Juve, la serata dei rimpianti  

Non bastano il gol di Vlahovic dopo 13 minuti e tre legni 

Juventus 1

Nantes 1

Juventus (4-3-3) : Szczesny; De Sciglio (28' st Cuadrado), Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Fagioli (18' st Kostic), Paredes (18' st Locatelli), Rabiot; Chiesa, Vlahovic (41' st Kean), Di Maria (28' st Soulé). In panchina Pinsoglio, Crespi, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Iling-Junior. Allenatore Allegri.

Nantes (5-3-2) : Lafont; Centonze, Castelletto (43' st Guessand), Girotto, Pallois (38' st Corchia), Coco (31' st Traore); Chirivella (31' st Mollet), Moutoussamy, Sissoko; Blas, Mohamed (31' st Simon). In panchina Descamps, Petric, Doucet, Corchia, Diaz. Allenatore Kombouaré.

Arbitro : Pinheiro (Portogallo).

