Di Maria show, passa la Juve 

Nantes 0
Juventus 3
Nantes (4-3-3) : Lafont; Centonze, Girotto, Pallois, Castelletto; Sissoko (1’ st Moutoussamy), Mollet (28’ st Guessand), Chirivella (24’ pt Traore); Blas, Delort (1’ st Ganago), Simon (28' st Mohamed). In panchina Descamps, Coco, Doucet, Corchia. Allenatore Kombouaré.
Juventus (3-5-1-1) : Szczesny; Danilo (36’ st Bonucci), Bremer, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio (19’ st Cuadrado), Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic (36’ st Iling-Junior); Di Maria (36’ st Paredes); Kean (19’ st Vlahovic). In panchina Pinsoglio, Perin, Gatti, Rugani, Soulé, Barrenechea. Allenatore Allegri.
Arbitro : Sanchez (Spagna).