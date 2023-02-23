Di Maria show, passa la Juve 

Nantes 0

Juventus 3

Nantes (4-3-3) : Lafont; Centonze, Girotto, Pallois, Castelletto; Sissoko (1’ st Moutoussamy), Mollet (28’ st Guessand), Chirivella (24’ pt Traore); Blas, Delort (1’ st Ganago), Simon (28' st Mohamed). In panchina Descamps, Coco, Doucet, Corchia. Allenatore Kombouaré.

Juventus (3-5-1-1) : Szczesny; Danilo (36’ st Bonucci), Bremer, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio (19’ st Cuadrado), Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic (36’ st Iling-Junior); Di Maria (36’ st Paredes); Kean (19’ st Vlahovic). In panchina Pinsoglio, Perin, Gatti, Rugani, Soulé, Barrenechea. Allenatore Allegri.

Arbitro : Sanchez (Spagna).

Reti : nel pt 5’ e 20’ rig. Di Maria; nel st 33’ Di Maria.

Note : espulso al pt 18' Pallois, ammoniti Traore e Cuadrado. Angoli 6-4 per la Juventus. Recupero 5’ e 3’.

Nantes. La Juve brilla in Europa e tra i bianconeri splende la stella di Di Maria. Una serata da vero campione del mondo, da portarsi a casa il pallone dopo la tripletta che elimina il Nantes e scaccia le paure. Il Fideo si trasforma in trascinatore e regala ai bianconeri gli ottavi di finale di Europa League. I francesi crollano sotto i suoi colpi, anche perché rimangono in dieci dopo 17’ per un fallo costato il rigore del 2-0. «Ho alzato il livello, ci tenevo», ha detto l’argentino, «ho impiegato del tempo a trovare la forma. In un mese due ricadute, non è stato facile. Questo risultato è molto importante». Più che soddisfatto Massimiliano Allegri, che si è detto «contento della prestazione, era una partita non facile dopo il risultato dell’andata», pur sottolineando la necessità di «aumentare velocità del passaggio» e di «togliersi la pigrizia in queste cose. Di Maria? I campioni sono diversi dagli altri, con loro è tutto semplice. Quando hai giocatori così alzi il livello della squadra e gli altri sono più tranquilli».

La gara

Il tecnico ha visto premiata la scelta di giocarsi una delle gare più delicate senza Vlahovic, lasciato in panchina, con Kean supportato da Di Maria in attacco. Sulla destra De Sciglio, quindi il terzetto brasiliano Danilo-Bremer-Alex Sandro davanti a Szczesny, Locatelli in regia assieme a Fagioli e Rabiot e Kostic sulla fascia sinistra. Nei primi minuti i bianconeri faticano a uscire dalla propria area, poi al 5’ Di Maria è straordinario: riceve palla da Fagioli, bravo nella pressione alta, e da una posizione molto difficile (il vertice destro dell’area) di prima con il sinistro mette la palla sotto l’incrocio. Tutti increduli per la giocata da marziano. Il Nantes fatica a rialzarsi, così l’argentino al 18’ con un’azione personale fa espellere Pallois, che devia il suo tiro con la mano, e dal dischetto spiazza Lafont per il 2-0. Da lì la partita è davvero in discesa e Di Maria continua col suo show: tra tiri da fuori, cross tagliati e imbucate pericolose. Nel recupero Kostic va a un passo dal terzo gol ma Lafont devia sul palo.

La ripresa

Nella ripresa Allegri comincia con le rotazioni anche in ottica derby (si gioca martedì). Entrano Cuadrado e Vlahovic. Lafont è decisivo sul colombiano e su Alex Sandro, ma respinge oltre la linea il colpo di testa di Di Maria: è il 3-0. Nel finale si rivede anche Bonucci. Alla domanda se, vista la penalizzazione in campionato (-15), sia cambiate le gerarchie nell’importanza tra le competizioni Allegri ha risposto così: «Non è che siccome siamo stati eliminati dalla Champions è facile vincere questa coppa. Dobbiamo provarci, ma ci sono le altre squadre. In campionato stiamo rosicchiando un pezzetto alla volta ma è ancora lunga. La stagione, a parte il Napoli che fa un torneo a sé, sta andando bene. Abbiamo fatto 47 punti e siamo in semifinale in Coppa Italia».

