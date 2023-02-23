SFOGLIA IL QUOTIDIANO
Europa League.
24 febbraio 2023 alle 00:17

Di Maria show, passa la Juve 

L’argentino abbatte il Nantes e regala la qualificazione ai bianconeri 

Nantes 0

Juventus 3

Nantes (4-3-3) : Lafont; Centonze, Girotto, Pallois, Castelletto; Sissoko (1’ st Moutoussamy), Mollet (28’ st Guessand), Chirivella (24’ pt Traore); Blas, Delort (1’ st Ganago), Simon (28' st Mohamed). In panchina Descamps, Coco, Doucet, Corchia. Allenatore Kombouaré.

Juventus (3-5-1-1) : Szczesny; Danilo (36’ st Bonucci), Bremer, Alex Sandro; De Sciglio (19’ st Cuadrado), Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic (36’ st Iling-Junior); Di Maria (36’ st Paredes); Kean (19’ st Vlahovic). In panchina Pinsoglio, Perin, Gatti, Rugani, Soulé, Barrenechea. Allenatore Allegri.

Arbitro : Sanchez (Spagna).

