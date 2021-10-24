La Dinamo inciampa sul brescia  

Dinamo Sassari 65

Pall. Brescia 76

Banco di Sardegna SS : Sanna ne, Logan 11 (3/9, 1/6, 6 r.), Clemmons 4 (1/3, 0/4, 3 r.), Gandini ne, Treier 6 (3/3, 0/2, 1 r.), Burnell 7 (1/2, 1/2, 2 r.), Bendzius 16 (3/5, 3/7, 6 r.), Mekowulu 10 (4/5, 0/1, 8 r.), Gentile 8 (0/3, 2/2, 8 r.), Battle 3 (1/3, 0/1, 2 r.), Diop ne, Borra (0/1, 1 r.). Allenatore Cavina.

Germani Brescia : Gabriel 6 (3/4, 0/1, 4 r.), Moore 8 (2/7, 1/3, 2 r.), Mitrou-Long 17 (5/9, 2/5, 10 r.), Petrucelli 2 (1/1, 0/1, 1 r.), Della Valle 21 (1/3, 5/13, Eboua, Parrillo ne, Cobbins 7 (3/3, 1 r.), Burns 7 (3/8, 8 r.), Laquintana (0/1, 1 r.), Rodella ne, Moss 8 (1/4, 2/3, 2 r.). Allenatore Magro.

Arbitri : Begnis, Paglialunga e Catani.

Parziali : 17-18; 32-40; 46-62.

Note : uscito per 5 falli Petrucelli al 35'52” (55-70). Tiri liberi: Sassari 12/15; Brescia 8/12. Percentuali di tiro: Sassari 23/59 (7/25 da tre, ro 8 rd 31); Brescia 29/67 (20/26 da tre, ro 8 rd 27).

Sassari. Niente tris in campionato. Brescia espugna il PalaSerradimigni (65-76) perché ha più energie e più idee in attacco. Sul 41-41 del 24', dopo il fatico rientro da -11 del secondo quarto, la Dinamo incassa un break di 16-2 che la estromette dalla gara. Incapace di arginare il quintetto piccolo ospite, con l'eterno Moss a fare da “4”. I problemi biancoblù restano nella metà campo offensiva, poca circolazione (vedi Clemmons), scelte opinabili e il giovane Battle si è smarrito dopo le buone premesse della Supercoppa.

Il coach

Demis Cavina spiega: «Abbiamo avuto un secondo quarto non produttivo. L’abbiamo raddrizzata nel terzo quarto, ma poi non abbiamo trovato soluzioni contro il loro quintetto piccolo. Discrete difese, ma la qualità dell'attacco è stata pessima per percentuali e scelte». Unica consolazione, il Commando che a fine gara ha richiamato i giocatori dagli spogliatoi per applaudirli e incoraggiarli. «Il pubblico di Sassari è un aiuto importante, può girare le partite e darci forza».

Cronaca e tattica

Difese dure, spigolose, velocità elevata, anche troppo per le capacità di controllo delle due squadre. Il play avversario Mitrou-Long ha buone intuizioni per sé e per gli altri: Sassari finisce a -5, va sopra al 13' (22-20) sull'asse Logan-Mekowulu ma subisce troppo i piccoli ospiti, con della Valle che inizia a bombardare: -11 al 18'. Al rientro in campo il Banco risale e impatta con Burnell servito da Bendzius, il più pericoloso nonostante le difese. Invece Logan raramente ha spazio. Il quintetto con quattro guardie provoca uno scossone: -16 al 30'. La partita è finita, i biancoblù non scendono più sotto la doppia cifra di svantaggio.

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

© Riproduzione riservata