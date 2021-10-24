La Dinamo inciampa sul brescia  

Dinamo Sassari 65
Pall. Brescia 76
Banco di Sardegna SS : Sanna ne, Logan 11 (3/9, 1/6, 6 r.), Clemmons 4 (1/3, 0/4, 3 r.), Gandini ne, Treier 6 (3/3, 0/2, 1 r.), Burnell 7 (1/2, 1/2, 2 r.), Bendzius 16 (3/5, 3/7, 6 r.), Mekowulu 10 (4/5, 0/1, 8 r.), Gentile 8 (0/3, 2/2, 8 r.), Battle 3 (1/3, 0/1, 2 r.), Diop ne, Borra (0/1, 1 r.). Allenatore Cavina.
Germani Brescia : Gabriel 6 (3/4, 0/1, 4 r.), Moore 8 (2/7, 1/3, 2 r.), Mitrou-Long 17 (5/9, 2/5, 10 r.), Petrucelli 2 (1/1, 0/1, 1 r.), Della Valle 21 (1/3, 5/13, Eboua, Parrillo ne, Cobbins 7 (3/3, 1 r.), Burns 7 (3/8, 8 r.), Laquintana (0/1, 1 r.), Rodella ne, Moss 8 (1/4, 2/3, 2 r.). Allenatore Magro.
Arbitri : Begnis, Paglialunga e Catani.